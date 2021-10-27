Call of Duty: Vanguard install size revealed ahead of pre-load kickoff

Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-load times and install sizes are in, and you can start preparing for launch as early as tomorrow, Thursday, October 28.

Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-loading will open October 28 at 9pm PT for PS4 and PS5 players in North and South America. PlayStation players in all other parts of the world will get access at midnight local time the same night (which is technically October 29). Pre-loading will also begin at 9pm PT / 12am ET / 5am GMT on Thursday for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S players. PC players, meanwhile, will get pre-load access on Tuesday, November 2 at an unspecified time.

In a blog post , Activision clarified that you may need to manually start your download during the pre-load period even if you purchased a digital version of Vanguard. Fortunately the game isn't out until November 5, so you ought to have plenty of time to get the ball rolling or wait out excruciatingly slow download speeds.

It will be a pretty decent download, too. Here's how Call of Duty: Vanguard install and download sizes clock in for each platform:

PS4 : 93.12GB install size, 54.65GB download

: 93.12GB install size, 54.65GB download PS5 : 89.84GB install size, 64.13GB download

: 89.84GB install size, 64.13GB download Xbox One : 56.6GB install size, 56.5GB download

: 56.6GB install size, 56.5GB download Xbox Series X | S : 61GB install size, 61GB download

: 61GB install size, 61GB download PC: still to be announced

Call of Duty: Vanguard eats up nearly 50% more space on PlayStation compared to Xbox, but it's still impressively trim compared to the 190GB glutton that is Black Ops: Cold War. Activision recently promised that Vanguard's file size would be much smaller at launch than previous Call of Duty entries, and it wasn't kidding, though a mammoth 190GB isn't a tough bar to clear. Interestingly, Vanguard's Xbox footprint is also slightly smaller than early Microsoft store listings anticipated.