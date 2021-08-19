Call of Duty: Vanguard file size revealed and it's less huge than Black Ops Cold War

The Call of Duty: Vanguard file size has already been revealed for Xbox, and it won't send you rushing out for a new drive.

The Microsoft Store listing for Call of Duty: Vanguard includes some details that aren't featured on the Battle.net listing , (including in-app purchases, which are mysteriously listed at a flat $9.99 right now and thus probably just a placeholder). Of chief interest is the approximate Call of Duty: Vanguard file size, which weighs in at 75 GB. That's presumably just for the single-player and standard multiplayer portion, since Call of Duty: Warzone is very much its own thing these days.

It isn't small by any means, but the approximate file size is refreshingly reasonable compared to how massive a full install for Black Ops Cold War has become (especially for its new-gen versions). We'll still have to wait and see what the final numbers weigh in at, but this is an encouraging sign that the trend of storage-dominating Call of Duty games will not continue with Vanguard.

Our Call of Duty: Vanguard preview gave us an early look at Sledgehammer's return to World War 2 action, and GR's Leon Hurley found it has "a grim life to it that feels far removed from the old yee-ha beach storming shootouts into French villages." Don't worry, you'll get more of the regular kind of horror action with the new Zombies campaign led by Treyarch .