Call of Duty: Vanguard's file size will be "significantly" smaller than earlier games in the series

Call of Duty: Vanguard won't take up nearly as much hard drive space as earlier games in the series, Activision has revealed.

In a tweet, Activision says it's employing on-demand texture streaming to cut down Call of Duty: Vanguard's file size by an estimated 30-50% on PC and new-gen consoles. That's great news for folks who like to have more than a couple of games installed on their consoles at once.

Good news for hard drives everywhere: #Vanguard’s install size at launch will be significantly below previous #CallOfDuty releases. New on-demand texture streaming tech expected to save up to 30%-50%+ on next-gen console and PC hard drive disk space 💥 pic.twitter.com/oYZoyIDTuOOctober 26, 2021 See more

For some context, Call of Duty games have become utter behemoths, each yearly package featuring a robust single-player campaign, plenty of multiplayer modes and maps, and of course an army's worth of guns. Naturally, that requires a whole lot of hard drive space - more than the vast majority of modern games. The most recent mainline Call of Duty, 2020's Black Ops Cold War, gulped down more than 130GB on PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch.

But now, thanks to some fancy new tech that apparently streams some textures instead of storing them on your hard drive, Call of Duty: Vanguard won't be quite as much of a hog as its predecessors, as least when it comes to PC and new-gen consoles. It's unclear if the texture streaming tech will be used on Xbox One and PS4, and we've reached out to Activision to see if we can find out.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on November 5 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

