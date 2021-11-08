Call of Duty: Vanguard datamine hints at Attack on Titan crossover

Call of Duty: Vanguard could cross over with smash-hit anime and manga series Attack on Titan, a dataminer has claimed.

As first reported by VGC, a Call of Duty dataminer unearthed several references to Attack on Titan in the game's files, which you can see for yourself in the tweet just below. The dataminer in question specifically uncovers files referencing "Aot," the popular abbreviation by which Attack on Titan is often referenced.

Been quite a few things found in memory dumps for vanguard. The most interesting one being a mention of a "swordtitan" aswell as an "aot_titan" operator.The theory is that there'll be an Attack On Titan crossover for vanguard. (Probably sometime december if that is the case) pic.twitter.com/DiPALtUDY6November 7, 2021 See more

The dataminer speculates that if this crossover is actually going to happen between Vanguard and Attack on Titan, it's likely to be during December. It's not exactly clear why they're speculating on this period in particular, because broadcaster Funimation revealed earlier this year that the final string of Attack on Titan anime episodes would debut next year in January 2022.

What form could this Attack on Titan x Call of Duty: Vanguard crossover take? We can venture a guess that we probably won't be using the grappling devices to swing up to Titans and slice their napes, that's for sure. Perhaps one of its leading characters, like Eren Yeager or Mikasa Ackerman could be joining the fight.

In the meantime, we've got Season One of Call of Duty: Vanguard to look forward to in early December. The debut season for Sledgehammer's new game packs in new multiplayer maps and modes, as well as a brand new storyline for the co-op Zombies portion of the shooter, with plenty more lined up in 2022.