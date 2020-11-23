Call of Duty patent points to sharing customized loadouts on social media

A new patent hints that Call of Duty loadouts may soon be shared to, and downloaded from, social media platforms.

Over the weekend, a patent was filed by David Vonderhaar, lead multiplayer developer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (thanks, VG247). Included within the patent is a "method for creating and sharing customized video game weapon configurations in multiplayer video games via one or more social networks is provided."

That sure sounds like sharing Call of Duty loadouts to Twitter and other social media platforms. Additionally, the patent also highlights that players will be able to use the Gunsmith (a customization feature seen in Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty Mobile, Warzone, and more), to name and share their loadouts alongside a "performance profile" so other players can see stats relating to said loadout.

This would certainly elevate Call of Duty loadouts to a more accessible level for players. Returning and lapsed players would instantly be able to see the latest and greatest customized classes for games like Black Ops Cold War, by just scrolling through the social media feed of their preferred content creator for the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5

