Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 patch takes the game to over 200GB on PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now over 200GB on PC, following the season 4 reloaded update earlier this week.

As confirmed by vanillaricethrowaway on Reddit (via PCGamesN), Infinity Ward's shooter now comes in at 209GB on PC, presuming you own the full game, and not just its free-to-play battle royale spin-off, Call of Duty: Warzone.

On PS4, the 2019 game is a little less data consuming, but still massive at a whopping 172 GB, though Infinity Ward is apparently doing its best to try and compress the game with every new patch, rather than continue to make it larger.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's untenable memory consumption has become a continuous point of frustration for many fans, especially those who want to simply play Warzone without having to download a hefty 25 - 30 GB patch every two or three weeks.

Given that the arrival of Call of Duty 2020 is presumably just a few month's away, however, it's likely that Warzone is about to be updated in a big way, in every sense of the word. You may want to consider picking up an external hard drive, basically, or be prepared to say goodbye to your games library.