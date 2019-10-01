Call of Duty Mobile’s launch trailer shows off classic maps and battle royale

Call of Duty Mobile has come out of beta and launched properly today, giving fans of the shooter series a chance to blast away happily wherever they are. You’ll be able to download the game on both Android and iOS devices .

The free-to-play mobile version gives us a chance to revisit maps from throughout the series, with Nuketown and Hijacked from Black Ops making an appearance in the launch trailer, alongside Modern Warfare’s Crash and Killhouse.

You’ll also have the chance to play as recognisable characters from the series such as Captain Price and Simon “Ghost” Riley, who boasts that iconic ski mask, as well as Soap MacTavish and Alex Mason.

There’s a decent selection of multiplayer modes to play on this mobile version, including mainstays such as Team Deathmatch, Free-For-All, and Domination. If you’ve also been enjoying Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s take on battle royale in Blackout, the mobile game also has its own version of battle royale, with support for 100 players to battle it out and a selection of vehicles to thrash around the map.

It’s not the only Call of Duty game that’s launching this month, with Modern Warfare also coming to consoles and PC on October 25th. A recent story trailer during Sony’s State of Play gave us an extended look at what to expect from the campaign, and it doesn’t constitute a spoiler to say that the single player will feature shooting and one of gaming’s best ‘taches. Good job we’ve got Call of Duty Mobile to keep us busy until then.