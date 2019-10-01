Call of Duty Mobile guide: battle royale, loadouts, maps, modes, characters, and more

After being in beta for most of the year, Call of Duty Mobile has finally launched worldwide on iOS and Android devices today, October 1. While we're still waiting on the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, you can get your COD fix with Call of Duty Mobile. We've got everything you need to know about the new game right here, including maps, modes, characters, and more.

Call of Duty Mobile settings

As soon as you jump into Call of Duty Mobile for the first time, make sure you head to the settings menu and customise it to how you like to play. Call of Duty Mobile is striving to be the ultimate first person shooter experience on handheld devices, so there's plenty to delve into.

One example given by Activision is how there's 17 - yes, seventeen - sliders to adjust your aiming sensitivity. There's options to control how your character holds each weapon by default - such as hip-fire for shotguns and aiming down the sights for assault rifles - and you can also make it automatically fire whenever you're aiming at an enemy. Spend some time curating your experience so you're completely ready when you jump into a match.

Call of Duty Mobile maps

Call of Duty Mobile has seven classic maps from the history of the franchise:

Crash - Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Crossfire - Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Killhouse - Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Firing Range - Call of Duty: Black Ops

- Call of Duty: Black Ops Hijacked - Call of Duty: Black Ops

- Call of Duty: Black Ops Nuketown - Call of Duty: Black Ops

- Call of Duty: Black Ops Standoff - Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

As we expected, none of the Call of Duty Mobile maps are particularly large but each one is a fan favourite - except Killhouse, but maybe it's much better on Call of Duty Mobile?

Call of Duty Mobile game modes

There's five game modes in Call of Duty Mobile at launch, not including battle royale which we've got a separate Call of Duty Mobile battle royale guide for. Four of them are immensely popular modes from previous Call of Duty games, while one hasn't been seen before and sounds... very similar to Team Deathmatch. Nevertheless, here are all five Call of Duty Mobile modes:

Team Deathmatch: Defeat players on the opposing team.

Defeat players on the opposing team. Free-for-all: Every player for themselves.

Every player for themselves. Domination: Capture and hold flags across the map to earn points for your team.

Capture and hold flags across the map to earn points for your team. Hardpoint: Capture the hill which rotates location periodically to earn points for your team.

Capture the hill which rotates location periodically to earn points for your team. Frontline: After spawning at a team base, kill players on the opposing team.

All modes support 10 players each aside from Free-for-all, which is limited to eight.

Call of Duty Mobile loadouts

Call of Duty Mobile loadouts work very similarly to the main games in the franchise, with a primary and secondary weapon choice available from the categories everyone's familiar with. Each class of weapons has "dozens of variants within each type", so there's plenty to choose from.

You can also pick from an explosive or tactical grenade, along with a weapon skill. These are similar to specialist weapons from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the latest main instalment in the franchise. Currently, you can use the following: Purifier (flamethrower), War Machine (grenade launcher), Death Machine (minigun), Transform Shield (deformable shield), Sparrow (bow), and Tempest (electrical bolt rifle).

The beloved perk system also makes a return, with the ability to equip three at any time. On top of that, you can have five loadouts saved at once. Versatility!

Call of Duty Mobile characters

Fans of previous Call of Duty single player games will have six familiar faces to choose from prior to jumping into a match. Here's the full list along with the game they first appeared in:

Alex Mason - Call of Duty: Black Ops

- Call of Duty: Black Ops David "Section" Mason - Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

- Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Thomas A. Merrick - Call of Duty: Ghosts

- Call of Duty: Ghosts John "Soap" MacTavish - Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare John Price - Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Simon "Ghost" Riley - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

You can customise each of their apparel, so if you're not too fond of their traditional garb then feel free to make them a fashion icon. Kind of.

Call of Duty Mobile is out now and you can find out how to get the game with our how to download Call of Duty Mobile guide.