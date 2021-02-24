Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 2 update makes a hidden change to the menu

The most chill addition in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 2 is already live, and all you need to do to enjoy it is, well, absolutely nothing.

While the new season itself won't officially begin until Thursday, the update that will prepare your game for the new season is already live - and so are some of its changes. Reddit user necessaryok noticed that one of them is a simple but welcome touch: if you remain idle on the multiplayer menu for a while, all of the user interface elements will fade away, leaving just your operator (or squad of operators, if you're partied up) on screen as they stalk through the jungle.

It's a subtle change, but a pretty cool one, since dressing up your operator and kitting them out with new equipment is one of the most simple pleasures across the whole Call of Duty experience. They don't always have to be running and shooting - sometimes they can just go for a walk (while also remaining prepared to shoot things at all times).

Speaking of enjoying the fruits of season 2 early, you can start playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak mode on console right now with just a little bit of extra effort. Players have also noticed that the Moscow map has been reduced in size , with two areas cut off the edges of the playable space, and the change seems to be going over fairly well so far.

It looks like Call of Duty: Warzone Zombies are on the way next .

Cold War Zombies Firebase Z Easter egg | Black Ops Cold War Zombies guide | Black Ops Cold War Zombies Easter Egg walkthrough | The best guns in Cold War Zombies | How to upgrade DIE Shockwave in Cold War Zombies | Firebase Z Wonder Weapon