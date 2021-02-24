Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War patch shrinks Moscow multiplayer map

The new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update has reduced the size of the Moscow multiplayer map.

As you can see below, a discovery was made over on the Black Ops Cold War subreddit earlier today. It turns out that the update used to pre-load Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War, which was put out earlier today, has actually reduced the size of the Moscow map, which we've been able to confirm for ourselves by exploring the map in a multiplayer match.

The post above does a really good job of showcasing how the Moscow map in Black Ops Cold War has been reduced in size. Notably, two areas have been cut off: one in the very southwestern corner of the map, and another to the very east of the map, at the end of the long road skirting the southern edge of the Moscow map. You can see the new end point for the eastern edge of the Moscow map in the screenshot just below, which would have previously extended to the statue in the right half of the screen.

(Image credit: Future)

Players commenting underneath the original subreddit post aren't too torn up about the changes, however. Many players are joking about waving farewell to the areas of the map that they never visited, and some are remarking that the only time they ever would venture into either area was for the Prop Hunt game mode, to purposefully hide from the enemy team.

The patch that was used to introduce the map changes to Moscow is introducing Black Ops Cold War Season 2, which goes live tomorrow on February 25. Chiefly, the new season adds a whole new battle pass, four new Operators, six new weapons, a new Zombies mode called Outbreak, and many more additions for the jungle-themed event.

