Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 download is live right now

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 download is now live and ready to be loaded up ahead of tomorrow' launch.

The Black Ops Cold War Season 2 download is available right now. So far, we've only been able to confirm that the download is available on PS5, and that it weighs in at just over 19GB on Sony's next-gen console.

Right now, the Black Ops Cold War Season 2 download might be available, but it's not actually introduced any of the new content dropping in with the season. For example, the four new Operators available in the new season can be seen in the Operators sub menu, but they're greyed out and locked, presumably unlocking when Season 2 launches tomorrow on February 25.

It's perhaps no surprise that the download is already live on PS5, as previous Call of Duty seasons have also been available to pre-load onto the console early, and has been commonplace since Season 6.

Speaking of, we already know everything that's unlocking when Season 2 launches tomorrow on February 25. There'll be four new Operators, as we mentioned previously, plus six new weapons joining the fold. Additionally, there'll be an Outbreak mode introducing a brand new Zombies experience, and four new multiplayer maps, called Apocalypse, Golova, Miami Strike, and Mansion. Simply put, there's a lot of content to delve into tomorrow.

