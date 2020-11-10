Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has an update for PS4 players

If you've pre-loaded Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War through the PS4, there's an update available for you to install right now.

Update 1.02 is out now for Black Ops Cold War on PS4. However, the update is only available if you've pre-ordered the game digitally, and have pre-downloaded it ahead of the imminent release on Friday, November 13. The update weighs in at 15GB, which hardly colds a candle to the likes of the updates we've seen for Call of Duty over the last year.

It's not known what the update is being used to implement however, since Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War isn't actually out for another few days. This is a little on the large side to be a day one patch, but then again, PS4 players have been recently getting to pre-download updates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone well before their PC and Xbox One counterparts.

Speaking of, another update went live for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare on all platforms earlier today. The patch was available to pre-install for PS4 players yesterday before it went live this morning, and the update is now available to install for PC and Xbox One players, bringing playlist changes and weapons tweaks to both games.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches later this week on Friday, November 13. It'll launch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and will be backwards compatible on day one via PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Activision and Treyarch have spoken at length about the advantages of Black Ops Cold War on next-gen consoles, including increased frame rates and more.

For a full list of all the other games set to launch over the remainder of 2020, you can check out our complete new games 2020 guide.