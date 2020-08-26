How to watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gameplay reveal in Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is hosting the big Black Ops Cold War gameplay reveal on Wednesday, August 26 - here's how and when to tune in so you don't miss a thing.

First, make sure your Warzone client is updated so you don't boot up five minutes before the reveal and get blocked by a big download. On Tuesday, the Season 5 Reloaded update went live ahead of Call of Duty: Games of Summer, so you'll want to make sure your client's up to date.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled for a "worldwide reveal" on Wednesday at 10:30am PT / 1:30pm ET / 6:30pm BST. Log into Warzone at that time and you're well on your way to treating your eyes to some delicious Black Ops Cold War gameplay.

While Activision hasn't explicitly confirmed what to do next, we're pretty sure you need to complete a new Black Ops Cold War contract to catch the reveal on time. Activision has teased the new tie-in contract and confirmed that it releases at the same time as the planned Black Ops Cold War gameplay reveal, so it seems fairly obvious that you'll need to do the new contract to witness the event.

Contracts are in-game challenges you can take on as you wish to earn your squad some new loot and cash. For the uninitiated, we put together an entire guide on Call of Duty: Warzone Contracts and how to complete each different type. That should help you familiarize yourself with the system before Wednesday's big event.

