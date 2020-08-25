Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War next-gen upgrade won’t be free, leak suggests

You might have to pay to upgrade Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for new consoles. That’s according to an image leaked from Warzone’s latest update.

An apparent in-game advert, uncovered by ModernWarzone and picked up by VGC , shows both a standard edition of the new COD and a ‘cross-gen bundle’ - indicating an extra fee for those who want to play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on both old and new consoles.

If that turns out to be the case, it’ll be in contrast to other big action games like Destiny 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 - both of which will offer free upgrades to players who buy them on PS4 or Xbox One. Xbox itself told VGC that it would encourage devs to offer upgrades at no extra charge.

There’s already precedent for asking players to stump up for next-gen versions, however: NBA 2K21 will sell its cross-gen bundle at £84.99 / $99.99. Activision, COD’s parent company, is yet to publicly disclose its own policy.

Black Ops Cold War was announced with a paranoia-filled teaser trailer last week. “Know your history,” it warned, “or be doomed to repeat it.” It will be followed by a lengthier reveal tomorrow, August 26th.

If you pre-order the new game you’ll get access to Frank Woods as a playable character in Warzone . Woods played a part in the memorable attempt on Fidel Castro’s life in the original Black Ops. Spoilers: the attempt failed. But if you know your history, that won’t come as a surprise.

Get ready for tomorrow's in-game Warzone event with our guide to the Warzone bunkers.