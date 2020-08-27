Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War debuts new scene trailer at Gamescom

We got a fresh look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at Gamescom 2020, and it's about political intrigue instead of big explosions.

The new trailer comes just a day after the title's big worldwide reveal, which took place in Call of Duty: Warzone on Wednesday. It shows a lengthy chunk of a scene that appears to take place early in the game, where a trio of Black Ops heroes (and a new CIA officer) make their case for a risky operation involving an infamous Russian spy. It looks dicey at first, but then Reagan shows up to the meeting and gives the mission the ol' Gipper thumbs up.

Treyarch really took its time revealing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which takes almost just as much time to say. After months of rumors and leaks, the official teasers began trickling in, putting fans through quite the rabbit hole leading up to the reveal. Finally, players had to jump into Warzone yesterday and complete a special Contract to see the first gameplay trailer.

While Activision hasn't spoken on the matter just yet, a new leak suggests Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War next-gen upgrades won't be free. Instead, it sounds like there will be a "cross-gen" bundle for those who want to play right away on PS4 or Xbox One but still want the upgraded graphics of the next-gen version.

