It looks like Call of Duty 2020 news is coming Monday

We're almost definitely getting news on Call of Duty 2020 on Monday.

Activision has been sending out actual wooden crates to media outlets in the Call of Duty community with instructions that say, "Do not open this crate until August 10, 2020 - 12pm EDT." There's also a brief letter instructing recipients to send out a text at the stated time to receive a code that opens the lockbox on the crate.

So.......... 👁This just arrived from Activision. “Do not open this crate until August 10 at 12PM ET.” 🤔🧐 pic.twitter.com/scFTmAMZltAugust 6, 2020

It's possible the crate is holding news related to Modern Warfare or Warzone, but it's unlikely. It's unprecedented for Activision to go so long into the year without revealing a new Call of Duty - and consider the game was just recently confirmed by developers Treyarch and Raven Software. Also, I'd imagine it's pretty expensive to send something that size through mail, so whatever's coming should be fairly big.

At least with regards to Call of Duty 2020, the rumor mill has been bountiful. A swelling of leaks and whispers in recent months all but confirms Call of Duty 2020 will be set in the Cold War period and be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War. One recent leak says Black Ops Cold War will include a new Warzone map, zombies, and a proper campaign.

If history is any indication, Call of Duty 2020 will launch mid-October. Black Ops 4 and Modern Warfare were both moved from the usual November release date to launch a few weeks earlier. Considering that hypothetical launch window is only a few weeks away now, it's about time Activision lets us in on what they've got up their sleeves. By all indication, we'll have a clearer picture on Monday.

