Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War alpha found on PSN, codenamed "The Red Door"

A Serial Number listing for a Call of Duty 2020 Alpha has been filed for the North American PlayStation Store, suggesting that the upcoming first-person shooter is on the precipice of being officially announced.

As reported on Reddit, SerialStation has published a new, mysterious listing for a PS4 game with the content ID Tag "COD2020INTALPHA1" (a.k.a. Call of Duty 2020 Alpha), with the accompanying file name "The Red Door."

Rumour has it that Call of Duty 2020 is actually called Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War, but The Red Door could just be the codename that Activision is internally using for the project until its official reveal.

Indeed, that phrase does conjure up connotations with communist Russia, corroborating the rumours that this year's instalment of the annual shooter franchise will be set during The Cold War, and reboot Treyarch's Black Ops subseries, which first began in 2010.

An image of a PSN listing is also circulating the internet, purpoting to show the game's logo and description, but this looks much more suspicious than the SerialStation listing, and can probably be debunked as a mock up. We've reached out to Activision for clarification, and will update this story if/when we hear anything more.

