The Book of Boba Fett brought another major Clone Wars character to live-action

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett episode 6! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus.

The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 has introduced another major Clone Wars character to the live-action Star Wars universe.

After The Mandalorian brought Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze into the live-action realm, The Book of Boba Fett has followed in its predecessor's footsteps and introduced none other than the legendary blue bounty hunter Cad Bane.

Bane debuted in the animated Clone Wars series and has tangled with both Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi. He's also been hired by the Emperor and Jabba the Hutt, and returned in The Bad Batch on a mission to capture the young clone Omega. He has a link to Boba Fett, too – Boba's father, Jango, was once his mentor for a short time, and Bane then taught the younger Fett after Jango's death. Bane has a fearsome reputation and was the leading bounty hunter active in the prequel-era.

The character has already made a big impression in The Book of Boba Fett, too, strolling into Cobb Vanth's territory of Freetown and telling him to steer clear from the oncoming conflict with the Pykes. Vanth isn't so keen on the idea and promptly loses a Wild West-style shootout with the bounty hunter.

As for what Bane could do next, that's harder to predict. It's clear he's a formidable threat, though, and will likely be clashing with Fett, Fennec Shand, and Din Djarin in the season finale in what's shaping up to be a Star Wars showdown for the ages.

