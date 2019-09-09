Bungie buffs Destiny 2 Menagerie rewards after the community smashes the Mars challenge

A few weeks ago, Bungie announced Destiny 2's first proper community challenge. Basically, players had a week to kill a metric butt-load of Hive on Mars and earn exclusive cosmetics. More importantly, clearing the challenge would unlock improved loot in the Menagerie. Lo and behold, players killed a butt-load of Hive. True to its word, Bungie buffed the Menagerie loot over the weekend, granting additional rewards from its final chest every run. The buff will be active until the release of Destiny 2 Shadowkeep on October 1.

Community Challenge complete!Emperor Calus is impressed and has unlocked additional Menagerie Rewards. pic.twitter.com/dIQfern4XgSeptember 7, 2019

As longtime Menagerie grinders well know, the activity's rewards were nerfed after several loot-tastic weeks enabled by a loot bug. Back in the day, you could get upwards of eight drops from a single run just by repeatingly running away from and looting the chest. You can't get quite that many even with this buff, but the Menagerie will become increasingly rewarding every week from now until Shadowkeep. By the end of the month, the average haul should at least rival the activity's glory days. As Bungie previously explained:

"Starting when goals are met, players will be guaranteed two rewards when slotting their runes and opening the chest, and an additional reward will be added each Friday for the remainder of the Season."

Ironically, a new bug hindered the post-community challenge Menagerie buff at first, but it's now working properly. If you missed out on some god-roll Destiny 2 Menagerie weapons , now's your best chance to grind them out. And if you need to brush up on your Destiny 2 Menagerie rune combos , we've got you covered.