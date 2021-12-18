Breath of the Wild 2 is reportedly still on track for 2022, potentially November

A new Breath of the Wild 2 rumor suggests the highly anticipated sequel could launch in November 2022.

Speaking on the IGN Games podcast, IGN boss Peer Schneider said he attended The Game Awards 2021 and was able to catch up with "some people in the industry," who apparently assured him that, despite being a no show at the awards show, Breath of the Wild 2 is still on track for a 2022 release.

"It does sound like Nintendo is going to have a pretty good year next year. So, I would not take the absence of big stuff [at The Game Awards] as a sign that maybe Breath of the Wild is delayed or that they don't have other stuff, because it sounds like... people at Nintendo are very excited about 2022."

Later on in the podcast, Schneider seems to let slip a more specific release window than 2022, suggesting we'll be playing Breath of the Wild 2 in November of next year. Of course, it's possible he was making a prediction not based on any first-hand source, or maybe he simply misspoke, but it's worth pointing out as it's the first mention of a possible release month from a reliable source.

Nintendo reaffirmed Breath of the Wild 2's vague 2022 release window in its E3 2021 trailer, but since nothing is certain anymore - not to mention it skipped this year's Game Awards - folks were understandably worried Nintendo would push it into 2023. Thankfully, while certainly not definitive, it sounds like it's still reasonable to expect the sequel sometime in the next year.

