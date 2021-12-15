Nintendo patents hint at new Breath of the Wild 2 mechanics

New patents filed by Nintendo may be related to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, as fans have spotted similarities in the sequel’s latest trailer.

Originally spotted by GameReactor , Nintendo has filed three new patents which look like gameplay mechanics potentially linked to Breath of the Wild 2 . The three patents are registered with WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) and are unofficially being named Free Falling, Phase-Through Terrain, and Rewind.

Each patent seems to include a diagram of what Link will be able to do in the highly anticipated sequel. The perception that this has something to do with Breath of the Wild 2 stems from the fact that all three mechanics look as though they make an appearance in the Breath of the Wild 2 E3 2021 trailer from earlier this year.

Starting with the first of the three patents, item ' US20210370179 ', currently dubbed Free Falling, is described as a move the player can perform when falling, causing the character (Link) to change their position and shoot an arrow while in the air. We also see Link performing a free-falling move at the start of the E3 2021 trailer. The patent image also features a human figure falling with its arms stretched out wide, just like Link in the trailer.

As for Phase-Through Terrain ( US20210370175 ), this patent allows the player to move through a terrain object placed above them and pop out on the other side of it. This can also be spotted in the trailer around 50 seconds in when Link jumps up and fluidly passes through a large slab of rock, appearing on the other side.

Finally, Rewind ( US20210370178 ) will allow Link to move the position and orientation of an object in the game and cause it to return to its previous position/state in a "reverse motion." This looks as if it happens at around the 44-second mark of the teaser trailer when Link reverses the trajectory of the chain of spiky balls which were just hurtling down a cliff towards him.

As all three of these new gameplay mechanics have yet to be officially revealed by Nintendo - other than briefly appearing in the teaser trailer - it’s best to take them with a grain of salt; even with these patents in place, gameplay could change before Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 releases sometime next year.