The Borderlands: Legendary Collection runs in "full 1080p at 30 FPS" on Nintendo Switch, confirms developer

The recently announced Borderlands: Legendary Collection - a bundled port of Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel for Nintendo Switch - will run at 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second on the home/handheld hybrid, and even includes motion control support.

The details were discovered by Nintendo Everything on the website of Turn Me Up, one of the studios behind the upcoming port of Gearbox's looter shooters, which is set to launch for the platform on May 29 alongside BioShock: The Collection and the XCOM 2 Collection.

"We worked tirelessy with 2K and Gearbox to bring these ravenously requested classics to Switch in full 1080p, at 30 FPS and with no downgrading of art assets." confirms Turn Me Up on the site.

"On top of that, we included all the trimmings of the GOTY releases — and newly developed motion controls specifically built for this incredible collection."

This will come as comforting news to those who played Borderlands 2 on PS Vita back in the day, only to be met with a now infamously downsized version of the acclaimed shooter, which featured reduced enemy counts, capped visuals, and further concessions to get the game running on Sony's handheld.

Fast forward to today, and Nintendo's console is clearly much more capable of running Gearbox's suite of titles, though it's unclear how Turn Me Up plans to integrate motion controls into the mix. Here's hoping there's an option to turn them off if we want to hunt vaults the good ol' fashioned way.

