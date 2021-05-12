Borderlands 3 True Trials event bringing Legendaries every Thursday for the next six weeks

Borderlands 3 True Trials mini-events will start tomorrow and run for the next six weeks, paving the way to a big update and a returning event coming June 24.

Every Thursday until July 1, one of the Proving Grounds trials in Borderlands 3 will be upgraded to a True Trial by way of a souped-up boss fight. Clearing a True Trial will grant you one of two specific Legendary items "handpicked by the Borderlands 3 development team," Gearbox says. Every True Trial will feature one Legendary item from the base game and one from a Borderlands 3 add-on or DLC, and you'll still need to own the corresponding piece of content to equip DLC gear. You'll also find a special chest at the end of each True Trial, which "will be full of Legendary items, regardless of how quickly you completed it or how many objectives you scored."

The first True Trial will be Devil's Razor on Pandora, with The Lob shotgun and the Lucky 7 pistol (from Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot) starting the list of featured Legendaries. These mini-events have been positioned as an appetizer to tide players over until June 24, which will see the return of the Revenge of the Cartels event alongside a larger update.

Borderlands 3 is still trucking along with events and updates, but Gearbox has its eyes on new Borderlands projects, according to recent teases from studio CEO Randy Pitchford. We know the studio will be at E3 2021 , so perhaps we'll find out what those projects are later this summer – shortly before Borderlands 3's June 24 update, as it happens.