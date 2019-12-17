Every Borderlands 3 Shift Code you need to unlock the Golden Chest on Sanctuary 3

Read More (Image credit: 2K) Ranking the best Borderlands games, from Common to Legendary

Borderlands 3 is bringing out the gifts a little early this year and this new set of Borderlands 3 Shift codes will bestow your Vault Hunter with some free, seasonally appropriate treats, and all you have to do to get them is log on and punch in the codes. Four out of eight gifts have rolled out so far, and they include a few cosmetic goodies and even a new Legendary weapon to bring into battle against the forces of non-jolliness.

All of the Christmas codes will expire on January 10, 2020, so make sure you punch them in before then. Other codes expire a little more haphazardly Borderlands 1 and 2, had Shift codes that lasted years (and we've listed them over the page for that very reason). Even some of the more recent Borderlands 3 shift codes have lasted longer than originally advertised. Basically, if you have a code, try your luck.

In order to use a Borderlands 3 Shift Code go to the Shift menu in game and enter it. That will give the Golden Keys it contains, which will be sent to your mailbox. You can then use them to unlock the Golden Chests and collect the goodies inside. No sign of Borderlands 3 VIP codes yet but there's still time for Santa to fire up the orbital Sleigh.

Borderlands 3 Shift Codes

Here they are; every current Borderlands 3 Shift Code that you can use for free Golden Chest keys right now. These are one-time use keys, however, so it's best to wait until you're a high level Vault Hunter to redeem them, as this will give the loot a longer shelf life.

HXKBT-XJ6FR-WBRKJ-J3TTB-RSBHR (1 Golden Key)

ZFKJ3-TT6FF-KTFKT-T3JJT-JWX36 (1 Golden Key)

Z65B3-JCXX6-5JXW3-3B33J-9SWT6 (1 Golden Key)

9XCBT-WBXFR-5TRWJ-JJJ33-TX53Z (3 Golden Keys)

ZRWBJ-ST6XR-CBFKT-JT3J3-FRXJ5 (1 Golden Key)

ZFKJ3-TT3BB-JTBJT-T3JJT-JWX9H (3 Golden Keys)

CHKB3-FJT9J-SK3K5-T33JJ-95J56 (1 Golden Key)

There's also some Borderlands 3 Shift codes being tweeted out with some extremely strict time limits expiring in anything from a 90 minutes to five hours. These are the latest, which are always worth trying but don't be surprised if you've missed them.

This sharpened candy cane weapon trinket may not be deadly, but it sure is tasty. Redeem via the SHiFT code below in #Borderlands3!WS5J3-WTZJZ-WKRH6-RJ3TJ-JSZHC🎁 https://t.co/aMUrF8z8wJ pic.twitter.com/xdVBEEHE61December 16, 2019

With this ECHO skin so bright, won't you fight and slay tonight? Redeem in #Borderlands3 via the SHiFT code below!KZC3B-33Z39-5CFSX-6BTJ3-RWFZF🎁 https://t.co/aMUrF8QJoh pic.twitter.com/YCPEcx9cUdDecember 15, 2019

Shoot your eye out this Mercenary Day with a brand-new Legendary Assault Rifle. Redeem it in #Borderlands3 via the SHiFT Code below!WSW33-HSFJ9-CWRZF-6J3B3-JF6BF🎁 https://t.co/aMUrF8QJoh pic.twitter.com/UqWoFKtkigDecember 14, 2019

Still catching up? These SHiFT codes for 5 Gold Keys will grant you some new loot in Borderlands 2! [Active through 12/30]BL2PC / PC VR / Mac: 53CTB-T9SSJ-FF3FC-J333T-H5W9WXB360 / XB1: 5TW33-FXJZ5-SZRRH-WXBB3-ZSH33PS3/PS4/PS Vita/PSVR: 535J3-C96HS-S3C9K-ZBWBJ-RFCR9 pic.twitter.com/NE15Ei6MQADecember 13, 2019

You can also redeem Shift codes online from Gearbox's website, so long as you're signed into the same profile as the one on which you're playing Borderlands 3. We'll be updating this list with more Borderlands 3 Shift codes as they surface online, so keep this page bookmarked, and return to it whenever you're hungry for some more free loot.

These codes also apparently work for previous entries in the Borderlands franchise, but if you're looking for more Borderlands 2 Shift codes or for games like The Pre-Sequel, head over to the next page, which has all the known and active codes a Vault Hunter could dream of.

