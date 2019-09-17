How to get the Borderlands 3 Porcelain Pipe Bomb: The bugged grenade that can one-hit kill any enemy

If you're looking for how to get the Borderlands 3 Porcelain Pipe Bomb grenade, I don't blame you. Whether it's down to a balancing bug or a delirious joke on Gearbox's part, this seemingly innocuous grenade in Borderlands 3 is - at present - the most powerful weapon in the game, capable of taking down the toughest bosses in two or three throws.

I can confirm the Porcelain Pipe Bomb's power for myself, after chucking two of caustic explosives at a particularly difficult Vault boss during a late stage portion of the game's story, only to watch in awe and disbelief as its full health bar got completely depleted in seconds. I thought it was a joke. It's not. Here's how to get the Porcelain Pipe Bomb for yourself, before Gearbox inevitably patches the damn thing.

Get to Eden-6

First off, you'll need to reach a certain threshold in Borderlands 3's campaign, making it to the third explorable planet of Eden-6 and completing the "Going Rogue" story mission in Ambermire. After this, a side quest called "Raiders of the Lost Rock" can be picked up from the bounty board in the town of Reliance in Floodmoor Basin.

Complete the Raiders of the Lost Rock quest

This quick and easy side mission will require you to head back to Ambermire and follow a trail of easily identifiable quest items, until you reach a Jabber nest culminating in a mini boss fight. Simply follow this task, and head back to Dr. Miles Brown in Reliance to receive your reward; the Porcelain Pipe Bomb. That's it. You literally have the best weapon in Borderlands 3, and it's not even a Legendary.

Sshh, don't tell Gearbox

The Porcelain Pipe Bomb is stupidly, laughably, unsustainably OP, so there's every chance that Gearbox will be nerfing it in the coming days and weeks to stop players grenade-ing their way through boss fights and endgame challenges in a matter of seconds.

With that in mind, you'll want to get hold of this throwable fast if you intend to exploit it, as it won't be long before the studio clocks onto its power. Thankfully, it's Blue-tier rarity and non-randomised drop makes it easy to acquire, as it's just a matter of progressing far enough into the story to unlock the associated side quest.

