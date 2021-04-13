Bloodborne PC port rumours debunked by man behind the 60FPS mod

Bloodborne PC port isn’t happening, despite the rumours, according to the man who made his own 60 FPS Bloodborne patch.

Rumours have been circulating for years that Bloodborne would be coming to PC, and while we’d all love to see FromSoft’s ode to blood make the jump, the latest info suggests that it’s just not on the cards. Lance McDonald , best known for his Bloodborne 60 FPS mod, has shot down these rumours, and it sounds like he’s getting a bit sick of debunking them.

A lot of people got angry at me when I debunked this nearly a year ago (I literally debunked it, I spoke to developers at a number of studios rumoured to be working on it). Since then I’ve decided to stop researching Bloodborne PC rumours and I’ll happily believe it when I see it https://t.co/w8SXmbYptrApril 11, 2021 See more

Lance says that he’s spoken to developers working at several of the studios that are rumoured to be working on the supposed Bloodborne PC port, and he’s adamant that it’s not happening. This came in response to a Twitter post which claimed that Bluepoint Games and Q Loc are working together on a Bloodborne port for PC and PS5 , which would have 4K, 60FPS, better textures, and improved loading times. All that sounds great, and we’d love to see it, but we might be out of luck.

The Bloodborne 60FPS mod that McDonald is known for was actually in the news a few weeks ago, as the team over at Digital Foundry used some clever AI upscaling technology to show us what a 4K 60 FPS Bloodborne would actually look like. It looked exceptional, but since it was achieved with post-production effects, it’s sadly not playable.

Bluepoint Games has been at the center of the Bloodborne PC port rumours for a while now, and it’s no surprise given the studios recent remake of Demon’s Souls for the PS5. Before that, Bluepoint also helmed several other remakes and remasters including Shadow of the Colossus and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.