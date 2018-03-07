Bloodborne guide: everything you need to know to conquer Yharnam and escape the nightmare

If you've previously been put off by tales of Bloodborne's brutal difficulty, then now is the perfect time to give it a try as it's one of your PlayStation Plus free games for March. So select your Hunter, head into Yharnam, and be prepared to die. A lot.

In case it wasn't clear already, Bloodborne is a tough game. If you're going to survive The Hunt, you need to understand its mechanisms and learn to read the ebb and flow of combat. We've gathered all of our tips and tricks, walkthroughs, and other guides here to ensure you have the knowledge to succeed.

Bloodborne guides

You've come to the right place if you're looking for help with Bloodborne, as our expert players have spent countless hours battling with Yharnam's infected inhabitants. We've got all the information you need, right here - advice for getting started, tips to help improve your skills, guides for the best weapons and attire, locations of the all-important Caryll Runes, plus walkthroughs for every boss in the game.

Bloodborne Starting Class

When you begin a Bloodborne playthrough, you need to select the 'origins' of your character to determine your class and initial stats distribution. There are nine to choose from, and if you want to pick the class that's right for you then visit our Bloodborne starting class guide.





Bloodborne Beginner Tips

If you're just starting out, there are some easy traps to fall into. For example, you're supposed to die in the first room, so don't let that put you off! For spoiler-free tips to get you up and running, here are 14 things I wish I'd known before starting Bloodborne.





Bloodborne Expert Tips

Mastered the basics of Bloodborne? Then it's time to start upping your game. To learn about Insight, Runes, Covenants, and more, get our 9 expert level tips and tricks for Bloodborne.

Bloodborne Bosses

As with the Dark Souls series, the main challenge in Bloodborne is defeating its many bosses, to receive new items and open up additional areas. If you want to take down every boss, we have a video walkthrough for each encounter in our Bloodborne boss guide.





Bloodborne Weapons

Every Hunter is armed with both a Trick Weapon and a Side Arm, and there's a huge variety of them to find from scythes to flamethrowers. If there's a particular weapon you want to track down, you can find it using our Bloodborne weapons guide.

Bloodborne Attire

There are various armor, or attire items you can equip, providing different stat buffs as well as a cosmetic makeover for your Hunter. Find complete sets of outfits and dress for success with our Bloodborne attire guide.





Bloodborne Caryll Runes

If you're familiar with Dark Souls' rings then you'll understand Caryll Runes straight away. You can equip up to three of these stat boosting and weapon enhancing items at a time, so pick up the ones that best complement your style with our Bloodborne Caryll Rune locations guide.

How to access Bloodborne: The Old Hunters DLC

So you've bought The Old Hunters DLC and downloaded it - you can just jump straight into that new content, right? Well, no. You have to reach a certain point in the story and complete a couple of actions first, so if you're trying to find it we'll show you how to access The Old Hunters, Bloodborne's DLC expansion.





Bloodborne: The Old Hunters DLC Tips

The Old Hunters ramps up the difficulty once again, as well as introducing a new area and NPC Hunters you can summon to fight alongside you. If you want to pointers to get prepped for it then here are 8 things I wish I'd known before starting Bloodborne: The Old Hunters.





Bloodborne: The Old Hunters DLC Bosses

A new area means new bosses, and The Old Hunters DLC adds five more tough battles to content with. If you're struggling to survive these encounters, we have video walkthroughs for each fight in our Bloodborne: The Old Hunters boss guide.