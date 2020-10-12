What is the best Bloodborne class for you?

Picking the best Bloodborne class from nine different starting builds isn't easy. Each setup has a series of different class abilities, predispositions, and affinities for various weapons and play-styles. Looking at the setup is enough to paralyze you off the bat, and make you think “what have I got myself into, here?”. It’s especially galling since your initial choice of build will define how you play for a decent amount of the upcoming game. From Software doesn't like to make things easy for new players, does it?

If you want to get off on the best foot, and unpick the vague language presented in the game to better understand what each class is – and how it’ll actually affect how you play – you can take a look at the video to learn more about how to get the best start. Once you’ve soaked in all the professional help you need, you can continue your Hunter education by perusing our carefully curated Bloodborne Tips page.

With nine different starting builds to choose from, with wildly varying class abilities, predispositions, and suitabilities for particular weapons and play-styles, your initial choice is going to have repercussions straight out of the blocks and for a good few hours afterwards. That in mind, we thought you might appreciate the advice of an experienced Hunter to set you off (relatively) safely. So I caught up with Ben Griffin, the charming and fragrant chap who wrote our Bloodborne review, in order to get a full run-through of what those abstract statistics and woe-filled backstories really mean for you, the prospective Bloodborner.

Want to get off to a slightly less punishing start? Click the vid and let us fill you in, then read up on some helpful Bloodborne tips to ensure you get the most out of your personalized Hunter.