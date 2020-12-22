Black Panther joins Fortnite along with Wakanda Forever emote

Epic Games has released a beautiful teaser trailer revealing Black Panther as one of a few new Fortnite skins. "The rightful king of Wakanda has come to the Island," reads a tweet from the official Fortnite account.

Along with the king of Wakanda, the Marvel Royalty & Warriors pack includes skins for Captain Marvel and Taskmaster. You can buy the pack from the Epic Games Store for $24.99.

The arrival of Black Panther was teased earlier on Monday when Epic revealed the Wakanda Forever emote, which you can get right now for free by completing the new Wakanda Forever quests.

If you haven't already, do be sure to check out the trailer for the Marvel Royalty & Warriors pack above, as it's an incredibly touching tribute to the character as well as the late Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died in August at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer.

Black Panther and his marvel cohorts are the latest in a string of crossover Fortnite skins expanding the game's metaverse. God of War's Kratos arrived at the beginning of December, and then Master Chief was revealed as a new Fortnite skin at The Game Awards 2020. You can also get Fortnite skins for Daryl and Michonne from The Walking Dead, and who could forget about the irresistible Mando skin and Baby Yoda back bling? Still, the Black Panther skin is particularly significant, and powerful to boot.

In other feel-good news, a Fortnite tournament recently raised $42,000 to combat rare genetic diseases. Now please excuse me, as I think I've got something stuck in my eye.