Black Panther 2 working title revealed as Summer Break

Summer production in Atlanta is expected to begin on Marvel’s Black Panther sequel with Ryan Coogler returning as writer and director, and the working title, Summer Break, was recently spotted on Production Weekly .

Summer Break is more than likely not the actual name for the Black Panther sequel. Directors often use fake working titles during filming, and this could very well be the case. Other working MCU feature titles like Spider-Man: No Way Home was also listed as The November Project.

Information regarding the Black Panther sequel has been pretty scarce on the whole, especially after the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman, who starred as the titular character. There have been multiple confirmations from Marvel Studios that they have no plans to use any digital versions of the late actor in the upcoming movie. They have also downplayed the idea of recasting the role. So, there is no clear idea of how the sequel’s story will play out.

Earlier this year, news regarding Ryan Coogler developing several Wakanda spin-off series for Disney Plus as part of a multi-year production deal between his production company, Proximity Media, and Walt Disney Company. The overall exclusive television deal includes a drama series based in the kingdom of Wakanda.

Members of the fictional country have already started popping up in the MCU tv series. Dora Milaje Ayo recently appeared in three of the last five episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As we know, Kevin Feige is extremely methodical when it comes to the overall storytelling within the MCU. Some of these appearances could lead to the drama series currently in the works by Coogler’s production company.

Black Panther 2 is currently slated to release next year on July 8, 2022.