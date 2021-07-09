Black Panther 2 star Angela Bassett says the sequel is getting a new script

Black Panther 2 star Angela Bassett has said the Marvel sequel's script is changing again.

"I don't know what it's going to look like at all," she told ET Online. "There have been about five incarnations of the script and I hear another one's coming."

Bassett added: "Of course, with our dear king going on to glory, a lot of things had to be shifted and changed, so thankfully, [writer/director] Ryan [Coogler] and [writer] Joe Robert Cole, they're just such masterful storytellers that they've found a way into this world and hopefully it will be satisfying, I think, for the fans and it will be honorable of our Chad. We love our king."

The sequel recently went into production, with Kevin Feige confirming the news, and sharing a similar sentiment to Bassett. "It's clearly very emotional without Chad," the Marvel boss said. "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

He also confirmed that the original cast would be returning, and though no specific names were mentioned, it's likely that this means the return of Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi, Winston Duke as M'Baku, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, along with Bassett as Queen Ramonda.

The plot for the sequel, which is officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is being kept tightly under wraps. Marvel have made it clear that they won't be recasting the role of T'Challa after Boseman's untimely death last year, however. Boseman's last appearance as Black Panther will be in Marvel's animated What If…? series, which sees T'Challa become Star-Lord.

Freeman has also recently spoken about the Black Panther sequel. "Some of it was really – some of it's very odd, and I think [Coogler] could see by the reaction on my face some of the things he was saying… He kept sort of stopping, and going... He kept on saying, 'Stay with me, but this is going to work,'" the actor commented.

On the small screen, Coogler is working on a Wakanda series for Disney Plus, though details on the project are scarce at the moment. Gurira's Okoye is also said to be getting her own spin-off series, which will be an origin story.

Black Panther 2 arrives July 8, 2022. Until then, check out what else the MCU has in store for us with our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4.