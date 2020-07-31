Get the best Black is King Disney Plus deals and watch the new Beyonce album

The new Beyonce album and film, Black is King, is finally here. Because it's based on the Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, this 'visual album' (Beyonce's third) has launched exclusively on Disney Plus. That means you won't be able to watch it anywhere else - which is why we've rounded up the best Disney Plus deals and offers to get you maximum value for money.

Inspired by The Lion King remake, Black is King "reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns". Judging by the trailer, the new Beyonce album follows roughly the same storyline with a real-world spin. Which makes sense, considering the fact that it's exclusive to Disney's streaming service.

So, what Disney Plus sign-up deal do you get to watch Black is King? There are a few options depending on your region, ranging from a monthly subscription ($6.99 per month in the US, £5.99 per month in the UK, and $8.99 per month in Australia) to a US-only offer that gets you a month of Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for just $12.99. Considering how much content you're getting for your money, the latter is probably the best value offer we've seen in recent months. It's certainly the most appealing Disney Plus bundle we've seen, anyway.

If you just want to watch Black is King (and maybe stream Hamilton on the side, because, why not), we'd recommend grabbing a single month of the service and then canceling it before it rolls into a second month. That way you can see the new Beyonce album at the minimum cost.

It's not the only new arrival today, of course. At the other end of the spectrum, Muppets Now has just launched on the service as well. It marks Kermit and co's first series on the small screen in years, so is worth keeping an eye out for as well.

For the full suite of options, check out these Black is King Disney Plus deals below. And if you want to see what else is on the way, check out everything that's new on Disney Plus.

