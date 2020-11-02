Black Friday SSD deals and external hard drive sales

Quick links Click on the links below to jump straight to the Black Friday SSD or HDD deals you want.

Black Friday SSD deals are going to be popular this year: besides being a revolution in the best gaming laptops and best gaming PCs, SSDs are also one of the defining features of PS5 and Xbox Series X. That makes getting one - external or internal - to boost your console or computer's internal storage a must. With that in mind, we've been looking for the best offers (not to mention Black Friday external hard drive discounts) in the wider Black Friday deals.

A bit confused as to why you should care about Black Friday SSD deals? SSD stands for 'Solid State Drive', and it makes booting or loading programs much, much faster. As demonstrated by the Series X's loading times, comparing them with standard HDDs is a case of night and day. That's what makes them such a must-have item for gaming or general tasks.

Not that Black Friday external hard drive offers aren't worth your time. If you just want to store game installs and clear space on your system's core memory, HDDs are incredibly useful accessories too. You can get masses of storage at reasonable prices, and they'll usually be cheaper than Black Friday SSD deals as well.

We've got offers on both below. For more, be sure to check out our guide on the PS4 SSD you should look out for, the best PS4 external hard drive, and the best Xbox One external hard drive.

Still fuzzy on the difference between solid state and hard drives? Take a look at our handy explainer on SSD vs HDD.

Black Friday SSD

If you want to speed up your PC or get some quick storage for your console, the Black Friday SSD deals are your best chance. The sales event of the year is guaranteed to push prices down, especially with renewed interest thanks to the arrival of next-gen consoles (if PS5 pre-orders and Xbox Series X pre-orders are anything to go by, more people than ever are keen to embrace faster loading).

If you are buying for your new console, be warned - not all of these offers will run Xbox games as fast as the Xbox Series X's internal storage. That's because Microsoft is offering a special 'Storage Expansion Card' of its own. We've linked to discounts on this below.

Similarly, PlayStation users who want an SSD fast enough to keep up with the PS5 will have to choose from a selection of NVMe drives confirmed to work with the system - the Western Digital SN850 is a good example - but will have to wait for an official list of approved models.

External SSD

These SSDs are separate to the console, laptop, or PC you want to use them with. They act like a massive USB thumbstick - only a whole lot faster, and with much more space. Our favorites can be found below, including brands like Samsung and SanDisk.

Internal SSDs

In contrast to external models, these SSDs (and SSHDs) can be fitted into your PC or current-gen PS4 console. In terms of next-gen PS5 internal SSDs, while we wait for Sony's list of approved models, your best picks are likely to be from WD's Black range which we've included a couple of below.

Black Friday external hard drives

If you want somewhere to put your game installs so you can clear space on your main console or PC storage unit (or rotate game installs as and when you need them), standard hard drives are the way to go. They're generally cheaper than SSDs, and Black Friday external hard drive deals are probably going to push that price tag even lower.

Alright, so they're not as fast. But if you're after capacity rather than speed then these are still the way forward - even though the SSD prices will be tempting.

