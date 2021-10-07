Black Adam set photos showing new Hawkman costume have already been wiped from the internet

A series of Black Adam set photos showing off new hero costumes have been sneakily posted online – then removed by the powers-that-be.

The images showed a rack of Black Adam costumes in all their glory, as well as some serious attention-to-detail for Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman outfit.

While Dwayne Johnson has already shown off a partial glimpse at the Black Adam costume, the new pics – which you won’t find here due to a wave of DMCA takedowns – features a washed-out gray and black muscle suit with gold trim around the collar and forearms. Of course, the iconic Black Adam thunderbolt logo remains – and runs down the chest and to the abdomen.

It’s Hawkman’s outfit that is most likely to catch the eye, however. It’s pretty accurate to the current comic book look of the Justice Society of America member: a metallic helmet with winged ears and an armored body plate that wouldn’t look out of place alongside DC’s current universe of on-screen heroes.

Hopefully, we can see both costumes in an official capacity at DC’s upcoming FanDome event, especially now Black Adam has finished filming.

The teaser for the October 16 stream has hinted at new announcements for Black Adam as well as The Batman, The Flash, The Suicide Squad game, and much more besides that.

Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, and Sarah Shahi is set to release in theaters on July 29, 2022.

