Black Adam DC movie delayed

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has announced the DC movie Black Adam - in which he stars as the titular character - will be delayed until October 21, 2022. He shared the news on Instagram, along with an update on the animated movie DC League of Super Pets, which will now be released on July 29, 2022.

Johnson didn't give any reason for the shift in release dates, but smart DC fans will not that Super Pets - in which Johnson plays Krypto the Superdog, Superman's pet pup - is now moving into the old Black Adam release date.

Black Adam, which focuses on the archenemy of superhero Shazam, has had a troubled journey to the big screen but in an interview with Total Film, its lead promised that it would be worth the wait.

On working with Black Adam's director Jaume Collet-Serra again after Jungle Cruise, Johnson said, "Right from the beginning, we gelled, because it was like: 'OK, our goal and our North Star is the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.' Let’s have guts. Let’s get after it. And let’s be destructive."

The movie also stars To All The Boys eye candy Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, ex-Bond Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, and Euphoria's Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. As well as Jungle Cruise, Collet-Serra previously worked on The Shallows and The Commuter.

