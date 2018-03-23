Binging Sea of Thieves this weekend? Watch out for scheduled maintenance

Sea of Thieves release day was great - aside from the server issues - but we all know the real party for any kind of online game starts on its first weekend; all the Monday-Friday workers who only had time to play for a bit (if at all) over the week are cozied up on their couches, ready to play their free hours away and emerge on Monday in a haze of experience points. Ready to play if the game is actually online, I mean - and unfortunately, Rare has confirmed that Sea of Thieves will be pulled down for maintenance during a decent chunk of prime UK gaming hours.

REMINDER: #SeaOfThieves will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday March 24th, 9am–2pm GMT. During this time our servers will be offline. Please see this article for further information: https://t.co/mQmWUjjiJ8 pic.twitter.com/HzPmTpM1BdMarch 23, 2018

That's 9am to 2pm GMT on Saturday if you can't read the Tweet, or 1am to 6am PDT. Seems like Rare's doing its best to minimize the disruption during prime play hours in the evening, but you ought to keep it in mind if you were planning on getting an early (or late, depending on which side of the Atlantic you're on) start on Saturday.

Sea of Thieves previously went down for scheduled maintenance on Thursday, and it will be pulled offline again on Tuesday, March 27 from 9am to 2pm GMT. Rather than adding in player-facing changes like Voyage tweaks or new customization options, the downtime so far has been focused on improving server stability and reducing lag for essential stuff like receiving gold rewards. The official status page indicates that Sea of Thieves' next patch will arrive early next week.

