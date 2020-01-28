Better Call Saul's finale will top Breaking Bad's, says creator Vince Gilligan

As far as TV show endings go, most would agree Breaking Bad set the standard, but series creator Vince Gilligan thinks Better Call Saul's ending will be even better.

Gilligan made the comments on the TV's Top 5 podcast (via Cinema Blend ), comparing the spin-off prequel to his original drama classic.

"This show is absolutely, under Peter’s leadership, gonna stick the landing. It’s gonna be awesome. And The Hollywood Reporter, and other wonderful journalistic outlets, are going to be having articles about, 'Which one had the better ending? Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul?' And I’ll bet you folks are gonna say Better Call Saul," Gilligan said.

Better Call Saul is set to premiere its fifth season on February 23 and air its sixth and final season in 2021. It's unclear what insights Gilligan might be basing his prediction around, as he's reportedly played a more passive role in the show's development since he began work on El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie . That said, there's no doubt he's still intimately aware of the show's creative direction and apparently, vehemently approves.

While it might sound controversial, blasphemous even, to predict another show could topple Breaking Bad's 'Felina' as one of the age's finest dramatic conclusions, it's been whispered for some time now that Better Call Saul's complex, nuanced storytelling rivals the more riveting drama in Breaking Bad.

It's bittersweet that next year, the Breaking Bad universe will come to a close with two full-length series and a feature film in its canon, and we'll be able to compare the endings for ourselves.