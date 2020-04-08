Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan teases season 5 finale: "The catastrophe keeps getting bigger and bigger"

It’s full speed ahead for Better Call Saul. The Breaking Bad spin-off – though it's hardly fair to still label the show that – is driving towards a season 5 finale that looks set to put the final cracks in the strained relationship between Jimmy, Kim, and the legions of cartel members at their doorstep. In a recent interview, co-creator Vince Gilligan hints that “the catastrophe” keeps getting bigger in the last two episodes.

A reminder: Jimmy spent some of this week’s Better Call Saul nearly dying and having to drink his own piss. Can it really get worse for the self-proclaimed World’s Best Lawyer?

As it turns out, yes it can. Monday’s adrenaline-pumping outing in the New Mexico desert “tees things up for two killer episodes that are coming up next,” Gilligan told Variety. “Episodes 9 and 10, they’re just big and there’s so much stuff that’s going to happen coming up next. I can’t wait for audiences to see it. This show is on rails from here on out.”

What can we expect? “These worlds really continue to collide,” Gilligan said. “The catastrophe keeps getting bigger and bigger, between Saul Goodman’s world and the world of the cartel and Gus Fring and Mike Ehrmantraut and Nacho Varga and Lalo Salamanca. There’s all kinds of big stuff coming up.”

Despite season 5 featuring mostly separate storylines involving Jimmy and Kim, Mike, Gus, and the Salamancas, it sure sounds like they’ll all be convening for an explosive finale. With the final season on the way next year, there could be several close (and not so close) allies to Jimmy that could slip away for good.

