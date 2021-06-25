Best water guns 2021 - save on must-have Super Soakers and water pistols for summer

With warmer weather just around the corner, it's a good time to arm up with the best water guns. Let loose the hounds of (safely-distanced) water warfare. To kick things off, we've listed a few of our favorite Super Soakers and water pistols right here. Want implements of H2O mayhem that won't break the bank? You've got it.

No matter whether you're looking for a cheap alternative or a premium Super Soaker, you'll find plenty of suggestions below. Our bargain-hunting software is always looking out for deals on the best water guns as well, so you can be guaranteed the most up-to-date discounts.

Best water guns

1. Joyin 2 Pack The best water guns overall Mechanism: Pump | Capacity: 25 fl oz (739ml) | Range: 36ft (10.6m) Prime £11.99 View at Amazon Really cheap Two-gun set Good range Lacks a trigger

When it comes to the best water guns, you usually get what you pay for. But not with the Joyin 2 Pack. As the name would suggest, this contender offers two water pistols for the price of one - and they're both surprisingly good.

To begin with, that two-in-one combo is ideal for families with a couple of kids or a party of adults who are kids at heart but want to keep costs down. Secondly, the water guns themselves have an impressive range of 30-ish feet that'll challenge many a Super Soaker. And although the capacity isn't as noteworthy, it's still pretty good nonetheless.

The Joyin 2 Pack blasters aren't as little as they might appear in promotional pictures, either. These are larger than you'd expect, so whoever's going to wield them won't feel short-changed.

2. Super Soaker Fortnite HC-E The best cheap water gun Mechanism: Trigger | Capacity: 7.4 fl oz (219ml) | Range: 9ft (3m) £10 View at argos.co.uk Check Amazon Affordable Fortnite theming Some leaking Not very powerful

If you're hoping to get your hands on the best water guns without splashing out in terms of cash, this Fortnite-themed Super Soaker is a good place to start. While it isn't as powerful as other blasters, it's cheap and will do the job very nicely. It's a damn sight better than dollar-store equivalents, too.

Plus, few water pistols look this cool. Based on Fortnite's Hand Cannon, it's a pitch-perfect recreation of the gun from the video game (albeit in family-friendly purple and orange). And even though it's prone to some leakage, the HC-E's low cost and awesome design make up for that.

It doesn't require pumping up either - just fill it, aim, and pull the trigger. That makes this one a great Super Soaker for children who want to get into the action as quickly as possible.

3. Super Soaker Soakzooka The best premium water gun Mechanism: Handle | Capacity: 55 fl oz (1.6L) | Range: 25ft (6m) Prime £19.99 View at Amazon 178 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Easy to operate Excellent capacity Lives up to the name Range isn't massive

OK, now we're talking. If you want to bring out the (literal) big guns, Super Soaker has you covered with the appropriately named Soakzooka. This is a bulky blaster for when 'subtle' just won't cut it.

Capable of carrying a massive 55 fluid ounces (1.6 liters), this is the sort of blaster that'll strike fear into the hearts of all your opponents. Throw in a range of around 25 feet and you can guarantee that everyone else will be running for cover sharpish. It's a monster.

However, its size doesn't mean the Soakzooka isn't suitable for the young water warriors amongst us. It's still one of the best water guns even if you're a kid thanks to an easy-to-operate firing mechanism - simply pull the handle to fire. That makes it well worth considering despite the higher price tag.

4. Super Soaker Hydra The best water gun for capacity Mechanism: Handle | Capacity: 65 fl oz (1.9L) | Range: 25ft (6m) Prime £19.25 View at Amazon Easy to fire No need to refill regularly Powerful Heavy

If you're keen to avoid refilling your blaster every few minutes, this particular Super Soaker is one of the best water guns there is. It offers a ridiculously large capacity of 65 fluid ounces (1.9 liters), so you're set for the long haul with this one.

Although that makes the Hydra pretty heavy, it's still easy for kids to fire if they're strong enough to wield it fully loaded. That's due to its easy-fire mechanism. Rather than a pump system, air pressure, or brute force, it uses a handle that you just pull to unleash a watery deluge.

And we mean deluge. This isn't a dribbling, dollar-store pistol. The Hydra means business, and it's capable of utterly drenching your opponents.

The best water guns are ideal for cooling down quickly in the heat of summer, but none more so than the Freezefire 2.0. Thanks to a larger tank that can hold ice cubes alongside water, it fires the chilliest barrage on this list.

OK, you don't have to arm it with ice if you'd prefer not to. But in particularly hot weather, it's the perfect choice. Especially thanks to its impressive range. Capable of firing up to 38ft, you can stay in the shade while sniping opponents. Nobody is safe from its wrath.

This particular Super Soaker is a more manageable size, too - it's not heavy or unwieldy like some of the other choices on this list. In other words? The Freezefire 2.0 is perfect for younger water warriors.

