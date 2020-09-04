25 best shooters to play right now

Shooters have grown and evolved throughout the years, as the genre was shaped in many directions. From fast-paced experiences to the ever-increasing online iterations, as well as narrative-driven stories, it’s hard to categorize everything in one place. In this list you will find the 25 best shooters available now, ranging across varied experiences both in first and third person, including cult classics and new titles alike.

25. Remnant: From The Ashes

If you ever wondered what would happen if you replaced the swords in Dark Souls for guns, Remnant: From The Ashes provides a fairly close interpretation of that vision. Either solo or in co-op, it invites you to fight against all sorts of treacherous creatures using both crunchy ranged weapons and blunt, heavy melee weapons to tear them into pieces. Throughout the four worlds available, encounters and world events will dynamically change in every playthrough, meaning that no session will be like the previous one. It encourages survival and progression through trinkets and gaining better loot from bosses, and the focus on the strength in numbers premise will have you including this game in every weekend gaming session - if you’re up for the challenge.

Available on PC, PS4, Xbox One

24. Vanquish

Platinum Games has always exceeded in delivering fast paced experiences where explosions and long melee combos are the norm. In Vanquish, this frantic action is translated into an over the top third person shooter. From the mind of Shinji Mikami, director of the first Resident Evil, the 4 to 6 hour campaign is pure adrenaline, taking down enemies and giant bosses using all sorts of futuristic, rapid-fire weaponry. Actions such as the always gratifying slide or slowing down the camera mid air to land a headshot are landmarks for the title. And once you have gotten to the end, there’s a series of challenges as well as higher difficulties to indulge yourself in. It’s an experience that no one should miss, specially if you're a fan of shooters and Platinum’s franchises.

Available on PC, PS4, Xbox One

23. The Darkness 2

Before Warframe became the huge game that it is today, the developers at Digital Extremes worked on all kinds of games, from Dark Sector to the multiplayer component in Bioshock 2. But The Darkness II it’s a different story. It serves as the direct sequel to the video game take on the Top Cow comic series of the same name, a surreal and chilling story where an ancient being known as The Darkness takes control of Jackie Estacado, the member of a mafia mob. This entry has you controlling up to two fire weapons simultaneously, but you can also control this creature, manifested itself as two tentacles that are controlled individually. It’s an eerie first-person shooter that totally deserves your time, even after all these years. There’s nothing quite like eating launching enemies in the air and eating their hearts, all while wreaking havoc with your guns.

Available on PC, Xbox One (through Backward Compatibility)

22. Superhot

The premise of Superhot is simple, and yet, is executed perfectly. The time is stopped, and it only moves alongside your actions. Each footstep makes every enemy in the run move an inch, and each bullet in the air gets closer to you. It’s a game that invites you to plan ahead like no other, using the tools and actions at your disposal to take everybody down before they have a chance to retaliate. Steal their guns, throw them, use melee weapons to destroy them. Each room feels like its own puzzle, but it’s still a shooter at heart, and the story will keep you coming back for more as you slowly begin to master its unique feature.

Available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

21. The Division 2

The Division 2 is an expansive and rich experience that can be enjoyed in single-player, but it’s ideal to dive into with a group of friends or strangers online. If you’re into looking for the best possible loot, upgrading your character’s abilities and skill trees, and simply becoming more and more powerful as time passes, this is the experience for you. On top of all of this, the depiction of a post-apocalyptic Washington D.C. has you traversing streets with incredible environmental storytelling, corners to explore, and factions to defend yourself from. While it excels at PVE, the PVP aspect is also interesting, especially when venturing into the iconic Dark Zone where groups of players have to fight for supplies in intense encounters, but only one can make it out safely.

Available on PC, PS4, Xbox One

