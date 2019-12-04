The best PS4 bundles, prices, and deals for 2019 in the UK

One of the best cheap PS4 bundles can still offer a lot of interest and excitement, despite what naysayers might now say, given the PS5 is now firmly on the horizon. A cheap PS4 deal will still set you up brilliantly for the holidays and the winter months. First of all, there's just so much to get out of owning a PS4 now in terms of its bulging, peak-PS4 games library, so it'll mask those autumn blues, providing a much needed injection of enjoyment. Second, there's always that refreshing feeling to be had by introducing some brand new, significant tech into your life. So, be it as a a good old fashioned single-player game machine - sporting behemoth's such as God of War and Spider-Man; a purely-online multiplayer game station for playing with your friends; or as a family-friendly couch multiplayer entertainment system there's so much reason to explore jumping into all things PS4 with a cheap PS4 bundle.
Best deal now
PS4 500GB with Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered, Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2: £290.12 at Amazon
This is ridiculous. A PS4 with five of the best games ever, for just a smidge over £200?! Jump on this one before it sells out.
Even with that next-generation console coming late in 2020 a PS4 is still a worthy addition to your home in 2019. As a result of the time the PS4 has been out now (a whole six years), we are riding the crest of the wave: the system is super refined, and the games library is frankly ridiculously large. Plus, we know that the PS4 is still going to be great post-PS5, with Sony themselves saying that it'll be long supported and offer a great way into all things PlayStation. For reference, prices of cheap PS4 bundle deals often hover around the console's list price, but usually with a game (or two) thrown in for free.
Console Only
Maybe you don't want a PS4 bundle? Maybe you want to just buy a PS4 console and get your own games for it? After all, you only need a console and a PS Plus subscription to play the likes of Fortnite. Here are the best prices you'll find on just the console, on its own.
Sure, the PS4 Pro is an expensive console in its own right, so a PS4 Pro bundle might seem excessive, especially if you're just upgrading from your regular PlayStation console. Here are the current best prices on the PS4 Pro on its own.
PS4 Bundles
PS4 Slim 500GB + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for £229.99 at Amazon
Grab the latest title in the behemoth series in this bundle and get it for an absolute bargain. Great value.View Deal
PS4 Slim 500GB + Horizon: Zero Dawn + Uncharted 4 + The Last of Us Remastered for £290.12 at Amazon
This is a hell of a deal. Start your PS4 journey off with a bang, and with three of the finest games you can play on PS4 - all for under £200! I'm actually a bit jealous of anyone who gets this as their first PS4 experience...View Deal
PS4 Slim 500GB Fotnite Neo Versa package + extra DualShock 4 controller for £237.36 at Amazon
All aboard the Fortnite bandwagon! This bundle is a banging way into one of the world's most popular games.View Deal
PS4 Slim 500GB + FIFA 19 for £249 from Amazon
A great value bundle, perfect for football fans, coming with the latest instalment of the behemoth FIFA series and a rare team and players package. View Deal
PS4 Slim 500GB + Red Dead Redemption 2 for £274.99 at Amazon
Take a very detailed and immersive trip into the American Wild West with Rockstar's latest entry in the series in this bundle.View Deal
PS4 Pro Bundles
PS4 Pro 1TB + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) for £319.99 at Amazon
This is a great bundle for a great price with one of the behemoth's of the game world. Such a good bundle considering that is one of the newest and biggest games of the year.View Deal
PS4 Pro 1TB + Red Dead Redemption 2 for £309.99 at Amazon
The best way to enjoy Sony's top-end console - with one of the best games of recent years and of this generation.View Deal
PS4 Pro 1TB + FIFA 20 for £320 at Amazon
A smashing deal with the latest in the mega football series. Good price that too.View Deal
PS4 Pro 1TB + Spider-Man for £349 at Currys
One of the best PlayStation exclusives of recent years with Sony's premium console at a very competitive price? Winner. View Deal
PS4 Pro 1TB (white) + God of War for £349 at Currys
One of the biggest hitting games of the generation teamed with the slightly more distinct white variant of the Pro console makes this a super fine bundle.View Deal
PS4 Pro 1TB Fortnite Neo bundle for £327 at Amazon
Hot off the heels of the Fortnite World Championships, supercharge your battle royale experience with this special Fortnite bundle.View Deal
PS4 Games
God of War
We gave God of War 5/5 in our review, and hailed it as the best PS4 game of all time. You'll find it at the top of so many 'best games of 2018' lists. It is absolutely essential, and if you haven't played it, you really should. Here are the best prices.
Red Dead Redemption 2
The latest, greatest game from Rockstar is an absolute masterpiece. We awarded Red Dead Redemption 2 5/5 at review, and hailed it as one of the greatest technical achievements in gaming, ever. It's the hottest game right now, and here are the best prices on it.
Spider-Man
The coolest superhero game ever made, and just heaps of fun, we awarded Spider-Man PS4 a 4.5/5 in our review. The feel of playing is amazing, and this one is a PS4-exclusive. Here's where to get it cheapest.
Horizon: Zero Dawn
The best PS4 game of 2017, Horizon: Zero Dawn is an absolute masterpiece of open-world adventure gaming, and it has a stunning story too. We awarded it 4.5/5 in our review, and hailed it as the best game to get if you own a 4K set-up. Here are the cheapest deals on Horizon.
PS4 Extras
If you need a spare controller for your console, you should check out our guide to finding PS4 controller cheap deals... or just choose a regular one from the price chart below. Always go official when it comes to controllers, and make sure you buy one from new...
If you still haven't quite made your mind up on which console is right for you, then check out our best Xbox One bundle deals and our best Nintendo Switch bundle deals for more hardware offers.
