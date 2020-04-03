The 30 best Netflix movies (April 2020)

Time has lost meaning. As we wait patiently in our houses for the horrors of the outside world to pass, we turn to one thing for solace: streaming services. But one thing still confounds mankind – what are the best Netflix movies to watch during this spell at home? Should we go for a light comedy, or catch up on a classic? Perhaps a modern-day Western? Or a Netflix original?

Luckily, GamesRadar+ has come up with a list of the 30 best Netflix movies to help everyone decide. Because, while you may have an unusual amount of time dwelling at home, everyone needs a guiding hand occasionally. And this selection should hopefully help. So, fire up your device – whether laptop, phone, TV, PS4 – and get streaming one of the best Netflix movies currently streaming. And, if you're not in the region where we've listed the movie is available, we have a handy piece on the best VPN for Netflix. Enjoy!

Step Brothers

Region: US/UK

Why it's one of the best Netflix movies: Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are the modern-day Laurel and Hardy: two comedians who work in together perfect harmony. While some of their projects have been atrocious (we need to all forget about their take on Sherlock), Step Brothers marks the duo's greatest movie to date.

Step Brothers centres on two grown-ass man-babies, played by Ferrell and Reilly, whose parents get married, making them stepbrothers. As pampered toddlers do, the duo initially hate each other, but soon enough find common ground in a shared enemy: Derek, played by the always great Adam Scott. A modern comedy classic.

Robocop (1987)

Region: UK

Why it's one of the best Netflix movies: Blood! Guts! More blood! That’s why! Robocop harks back to an era, albeit in the recent past, where action blockbusters weren’t beholden to a PG-13 rating. Sure, we’ve now got the likes of Deadpool, but Paul Verhoeven’s Robocop is in another class entirely.

In Robocop, Detroit runs rampant with violent crime, leading the police department into privatisation. Enter shifty corporation Omni Consumer Products, which brutally murders a beat cop Alex Murphy in order to use his barely-living body to test their new cyborg cop tech. That’s all well and good, except Murphy retains much of his human memories, giving him an added edge and a score to settle with OCP. This is pure ‘80s R-rated action. Ignore the reboot (also available on Netflix).

Hell or High Water

Region: US

Why it's one of the best Netflix movies: Say the word Western and your brain will likely conjure images of John Wayne genre pics of yesteryear. Hell or High Water brings back that same central conceit – cops and robbers hashing it out on the frontier – and locates the action elsewhere. How so? Well, the frontier of this Taylor Sheridan-penned flick reflects modern times, with Chris Pine and Ben Foster cast as two brothers out to commit as many bank robberies as possible. Their justification? It’s the banks’ fault for giving their family a reverse mortgage.

Hell or High Water is modelled on old school Western stylings but adds a modern twist. A rugged throwback to a different era of movie-making. But what makes this such a delight is the “cop on his last day” trope, brought to life by Jeff Bridges, whose almost-retired Texas Ranger is one of his most understated roles.

Marriage Story

Region: Worldwide

Why it's one of the best Netflix movies: Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson play a couple looking to get a divorce. He's a controlling theatre director; she's an actress looking to break out into the movies. Together, they are a mess whose only real bind remains their son.

Marriage Story really is a warts-and-all piece of filmmaking, with all the horrible details of divorce – having to look for lawyers, questioning who gets to keep the child, parents who seemingly go out of their way to worsen the situation – being portrayed on screen. That realness comes from director Noah Baumbach's impeccable screenplay, which he wrote after completing his own divorce. Not one to watch if your relationship isn't emotionally stable.

The Witch (2015)

Region: US

Why it's one of the best Netflix movies: Arriving to mass critical acclaim upon its Sundance debut, Robert Eggers’ creepy-as-hell period chiller The Witch absolutely deserves its place in the horror pantheon. The movie takes place in 1630s New England, when William, Katherine, and their family are cast out of the Puritan church and break for a new life on a remote settlement edging a spooky forest. As if being ostracised from everything they know isn’t bad enough, the couple are devastated when their baby Samuel is snatched while their daughter Thomasin watches over him. Things get worse from there. Much, much worse.

The Witch gloriously melds its period setting with familial drama and supernatural beings. It's most scary when Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy in her star-making role) and her mother are at odds. Oh, and of course, Black Philip makes it worth a watch. Who? Hit play and find out.

Lady Bird

Region: US

Why it's one of the best Netflix movies: Greta Gerwig's directorial debut showed the world her incredible talents as a filmmaker. Lady Bird's a true coming-of-age classic, focusing on a young woman leaving her hometown to go to college.

Yes, there's heartbreak, family-friction, and – of course – a whole lot of self-discovery. Yet, Lady Bird's true strength is being able to elicit such strong emotions thanks to one important factor: nostalgia. Gerwig planned, with cinematographer Sam Levy, for the movie to look like a memory, the image somewhat blurred while also warm and fuzzy. Even if you're not a redhead from Sacramento, California, it's hard not to relate and empathise with Lady Bird's central character, making for a wonderful story that will shred your emotional core.

Uncut Gems

Region: UK (coming to US in May)

Why it's one of the best Netflix movies: The Safdie brothers proved themselves a deft hand at adrenaline-pumping action with Good Time (also available on Netflix). Uncut Gems, however, sees the directing duo working on another level entirely.

Adam Sandler plays Howie, a Jewish jeweller based in New York. Howie owes a lot of people a lot of money, and also has a gambling addiction. Cue a movie that will tear your nerves apart as you watch the strangely likeable central character (put that down to Sandler's awards-worthy performance) do everything wrong. One to watch if you're ready to really get your blood pumping.

True Romance (1993)

Region: UK

Why it's one of the best Netflix movies: Notoriously overlooked in favour of Reservoir Dogs and its narrative gimmicks, this is arguably the best ‘90s Tarantino movie. Except, of course, he didn’t direct it. Tony Scott handles this bloody tale of love triumphing over crime, penned by Tarantino while he was still working at the video store and eager to squeeze in as many snatches of cinema as possible into his pacy script. Christian Slater snags top billing as Clarence Worley, a seemingly-nice guy with a love of Sonny Chiba movies who gets caught up with mobsters when he falls for Alabama (Patricia Arquette), a prostitute.

True Romance cuts away the fat that sometimes Tarantino delights in. Slater’s at the top of his game here, and that’s largely down to the direction of Scott, whose eye for nailing set-pieces gave us one of the best movie scenes of the ‘90s as Slater’s nervous nerd tries to shake down his buddy in an elevator, while the chucklesome cops (Tom Sizemore and Michael Madsen) listen in. Superb stuff.

The Terminator

Region: UK

Why it's one of the best Netflix movies: Low budget, high concept – The Terminator remains a solid sci-fi horror that borrows from oodles of genres to tell a love story set in a world of machines. James Cameron’s 1984 flick cast Arnold Schwarzenegger as the title character, a cyborg sent back in time to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) the mother of future resistance leader, John. The resistance sends her a protector in the form of Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), who will do anything to keep her safe. Over thirty years later, this movie still has the power to give you chills.

The Terminator put James Cameron on the map, proving his skills at world-building, character development, and genre were on point for a relative newbie. While its sequel had a huge budget in comparison, it’s impressive to witness the ingenuity of the production, giving us a tightly-plotted thriller with some of the best ‘80s set pieces.

Ex Machina

Region: US/UK

Why it's one of the best Netflix movies: Computer programmer Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) wins a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend a week with his firm's CEO, Nathan (Oscar Isaac). Given the chance to pick his boss’s brain and perhaps score points excites Caleb, who doesn’t realise the entire set-up wasn’t a lottery – he was specifically chosen to take part in an experiment, wherein he administers the Turing test to evaluate a robot's consciousness. As it turns out, Ava (Alicia Vikander) the robot has other plans.

Movies concerning robots imbued with artificial intelligence tend to make a case for their 'souls' being equally as important as ours, and all that they need is love and understanding. Alex Garland's directorial debut dallies with robotic sentience, therefore tussling with a similar topic, except Ava ain't no Bicentennial Man or Iron Giant. This is the darker side of AI, a world where Skynet could very easily exist…

