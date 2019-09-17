Battlestar Galactica is being rebooted for NBC's new streaming service, Peacock

Battlestar Galactica's coming back, again!

Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is rebooting the iconic sci-fi series, with the newly revamped show debuting directly onto NBC's new streaming service, titled Peacock.

The original Battlestar Galactica debuted in 1978 and ran for two series (the second came after a fan petition demanding more episodes). The show was then rebooted for a three-hour miniseries in 2003, which was then expanded into a full series the next year. That series ended, following multiple spin-offs, in 2009.

Details about the new series are thin. According to The Hollywood Reporter's sources, the rebooted reboot will be an "updated, more modern look at the world" through the lens of a sci-fi favourite, and will be primarily based on the 2003/4 show developed by Ron Moore. No writers have yet been hired.

Moore previously spoke about what a new version of Battlestar Galactica could look like, saying a new series would have to be "fundamentally different" to the 2000s series. "We wrote the show and made it at a very specific time in the country's history," he said in 2017, according to THR's report. "We were reflecting what was going on through a science-fiction prism."

Other shows that will arrive on Peacock include a Saved by the Bell sequel series, plus new series from The Good Place's Mike Schur. NBC are also set to take back The Office (US) from Netflix for the new streaming service.

