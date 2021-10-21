Battlefield 2042 seeing several gameplay changes from the open beta period

Battlefield 2042 devs have revealed how the final game will differ from the recent open beta.

In a blog post published earlier today on October 21, EA DICE took the time to walk players through how they're responding to feedback from the Battlefield 2042 open beta. Firstly, the number of tanks players will find on the Orbital map is actually increasing from four to eight, but only on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Next up, EA DICE is actually making some pretty big changes to movement in Battlefield 2042. Specifically, players will now be able to strafe from side to side while sliding, and will also be able to vault and move over moving objects, such as vehicles and select scenery.

A nearby grenade indicator will also be implemented in the final version of Battlefield 2042, which is no doubt great news if you were repeatedly killed by invisible grenades. Finally, elevators have been fixed so players see less "funky" behaviour with the doors of the elevators themselves.

Additionally in the extensive blog post from EA DICE, there's information about how Battlefield 2042 will differ on a technical level from the open beta. EA reveals that the beta version of Battlefield 2042 is actually from August, and writes that there's been "additional work" done on the game to polish it since then, again reiterating a past comment that the quality of the open beta wasn't reflective of the final game itself.

There's not long to go now until Battlefield 2042 launches, with EA DICE's new venture arriving next month on November 19 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For our complete thoughts on the game after playing in the recent beta period, head over to our full Battlefield 2042 open beta preview for more.

You can also check out our extensive Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone preview for a full look at one of the more experimental modes to debut in the new game.