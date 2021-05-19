Batgirl movie is being directed by the makers of Bad Boys For Life

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, frequent collaborators who directed Bad Boys for Life, have signed on to helm the Batgirl movie.

According to THR, the DC movie will center around Batgirl alter ego Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon. Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson has already written a script for the project, which is expected to premiere on the HBO Max streaming service. Cruella producer Kristin Burr is also attached to the Batgirl movie.

"With Batgirl, we hope to take the audience on a fun ride and see a different side of Gotham," said Burr. "Christina's script is crackling with spirit. Adil and Bilall have an excited and joyous energy which is infectious, making them the perfect filmmakers for this Batproject. And I'm just psyched I get to be part of the DC universe, which is super cool."

If this is the first time you're hearing of DC's Batgirl movie, that's probably because it's been in development hell for years. The last we heard of the flick was in 2018, when Joss Whedon announced he was stepping down as director because he couldn't come up with a worthy story.

The new Batgirl movie will mark the character's first live-action appearance since Alicia Silverstone played Barbara Wilson and donned the cape in 1997's Batman & Robin. Curiously, Justice League director Zack Snyder recently revealed his own desire to bring Barbara Gordon to the big screen.

"I always wanted Barbara Gordon to come in the movies," he told Esquire. "Commissioner Gordon would be on the way out, and we'd have Barbara starting to play a bigger role."

Check out our definitive ranking of the best superhero movies of all time.