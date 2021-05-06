Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance is launching on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch tomorrow

The original 2001 classic RPG is coming to modern hardware

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, the classic 2001 Dungeons & Dragons RPG, is being re-released on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on Friday, May 7. And because time is a blur these days, I'll remind you that that's tomorrow.

To clarify upfront, this isn't a remake or remaster of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, but instead a faithful port for modern hardware. That said, it is worth mentioning that it supports up to 4K resolution on Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, and, through backwards compatibility, Xbox Series X and PS5. The game is also re-releasing on PC on mobile sometime in 2021.

Fans of the Dungeons & Dragons and Baldur's Gate series, and particularly Dark Alliance, should know that a spiritual successor to Dark Alliance 1 and 2 is coming to PC, PS4, PS5Xbox Series XXbox Series S, and Xbox One next month. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is a co-op RPG that lets you play as Drizzt Do'Urden, Catti-Brie, Bruenor Battlehammer, and Wulfgar from R. A. Salvatore's novel series The Legend of Drizzt.

Of course, there's also Baldur's Gate 3, which launched into Early Access last October - our Baldur's Gate 3 preview calls it a "perfect playground to push Larian's RPG to its narrative limits." Point is, there's a lot out there for fans of Baldur's Gate, and tomorrow you can get one of the series' classic titles digitally for $30. Exciting times all around.

