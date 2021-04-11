BAFTAs 2021 winners list (updating)

The BAFTAs 2021 winners are currently being announced! Nomadland is expected to win the big prize, with the movie having so far picked up Best Cinematography.

Here's our updating winners list – stick here for the latest.

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)

Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)

Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer)

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)

Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)

Best Actress

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Sarah Gavron, Rocks

Best Film Not in the English Language

Another Round – WINNER

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Best Animated Film

Onward

Soul – WINNER

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Screenplay

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Moira Buffini, The Dig

C hristopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father – WINNER

hristopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

Best Original Score

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland – WINNER

Best Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal – WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Casting

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks – WINNER

Best Production Design

The Dig

The Father

Mank – WINNER

News of the World

Rebecca

Best Costume Design

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER

Mank

Best Make Up and Hair

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Sound

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound of Metal – WINNER

Best Special Visual Effects

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet – WINNER

Best British Short Animation

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat – WINNER

The Song of a Lost Boy

Best British short film

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present – WINNER

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)