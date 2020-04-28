Avengers: Endgame directors reveal cut scenes, a Fortnite cameo, and that Cap was almost the Soul Stone

Thought you’d discovered everything about Avengers: Endgame? Think again. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have taken to Twitter to pull back the curtain some more on the MCU’s climactic closer to the Infinity Saga – and have revealed everything from more deleted scenes, early Soul Stone ideas, and even a hidden Fortnite cameo.

“There was once a scene of Thor peeing off a balcony in New Asgard to show how depraved he was,” the Russos said on Twitter of an Endgame deleted scene that didn’t quite make it into the finished version. “We realised he was already pretty depraved.”

Fair point. Though the Fortnite-playing God of Thunder would’ve been flossing with the best of ‘em as Donald Mustard, worldwide creative director at Epic Games, was actually in Endgame.

As shown by some behind-the-scenes shots, Mustard appeared as one of the sorcerers from the Sanctum Sanctorum – complete with weird hand-waving movements.

It’s a scrapped Captain America idea, though, that springs up one of the more potentially interesting 'nearly' moments from the movie.

We’ve already heard about a Cap decapitation scene that was left on the cutting room floor (if you’ll pardon the expression), and the Russos also mentioned that they were playing with the idea of making Steve Rogers the embodiment of the Soul Stone “but that idea fell away rather quickly.” Instead, the Soul Stone ended up on Vormir – and cost both Gamora and Black Widow their lives.

It’s hard to think that, one year on, we’re still learning more about what did and didn’t make it into the biggest movie of all time. Maybe, when all is said and done, the Russos have enough ideas left over for a big Marvel comeback?

