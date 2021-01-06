Atomic Heart release window, plot details, and PC specs revealed

Mundfish has quietly revealed a number of key details about its upcoming dystopian horror shooter Atomic Heart, including the release window, vague plot and world details, and early PC specs.

Probably the biggest news is the 2021 release window, which was revealed in a reply on the studio's Instagram account and spotted by TheGamer. There had previously been no indication of Atomic Heart's release date, so it's good to know it should be coming in just a matter of months. That timing also implies that we're likely to hear/see a lot more about the game in the near future.

A fresh Steam update also provides a description of Atomic Heart's story, which explores the 'what-ifs' of an alternative reality where the Soviet Union has access to the fruits of the "technical revolution" including robots, the internet, and holograms. You play as a KGB agent known as P-3 looking into a malfunction in the robot control system, which, per an earlier synopsis, is causing the robots to attack humans.

The Steam description also promises "huge open-world regions full of lush Soviet nature and less spacious territories of the Facility complexes with its secret underground and above-ground labs, bunkers and robotic logistics systems."

Finally, early Atomic Heart PC specs have been revealed, and they're pretty modest. Here's what you'll need to run Atomic Heart on PC and what Mundfish recommends:

Atomic Heart PC specs (minimum)

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required) Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz

Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz Memory: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB) Storage: 22 GB available space

Atomic Heart PC specs (recommended)

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required) Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz

Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB) Storage: 22 GB available space

