How to unlock Assassin Creed Valhalla's Vinland and travel to America

In the new Assassin's Creed Valhalla you can travel to Vinland, more currently known as America, to seek vengeance from your family and take a break from the demands of Saxon England. You can access Assassin's Creed Valhalla Vinland as a little vacation for Eivor from early on in the campaign, but it's also easy to finish the main storyline without ever opening it up as an option. Here's how to make sure you unlock Vinland as soon as possible.

How to unlock Assassin's Creed Vinland

Firstly, you'll need to complete the Lunden storyline. You can access this by pledging to Lunden on your Alliance Map.

Next, you'll need to make sure you've built the Hidden Ones Bureau in your Ravensthorpe settlement. This is a good building to focus on early on anyway, as it will give you the trademark Leap of Faith ability.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To start the Vinland arc you'll need to have killed a few specific members of the order. Three - The Leech, The Arrow, and The Compass, aka Sister Frideswid, Avgos, and Vicelin - will be crossed off by the Lunden storyline, and the next is Leofgifu and you can find her in the Order tab of your menu. She'll be located in a camp in northeast Grantebridgescire, and isn't a challenging kill. Take her out, and then check your Order tab again. You can now target Hunta, son of Hunta. He hangs around the market in central Ledecestrescire, and is perfectly placed for a death from above style assassination.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

With these two out of the way, you can now see Gorm Kjotvesson on your Order list. Head back to Ravensthorpe for the In A Strange Land quest, and speak with Hytham and then Randvi. Vinland will now appear in the bottom left corner of the Alliance Map table, and once you pledge to it you can go to the dock and find Nessa who'll take you to the new world.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

It's worth knowing that to travel to Vinland, you have to leave all your equipment behind, but the trip is well worth the trouble for the incredible scenery, and for the way it ties into Assassin's Creed lore. There's also a mystery mission concerning a turkey that feels very seasonal.

What do you do in Assassin's Creed Vinland?

Before you can even think about tracking down Gorm, is to collect resources to be able to buy new weapons and armor, or you'll end up facing every beast and bastard with your fists. That means looking for ore, ingots, and wild game - which is tricky without your bow - that can be traded.

Your first mission is to track down an unfortunate fellow called Olav, a mission that leads you to a Native American camp - home of the Kanien'kehá:ka tribe, who should be familiar to the Assassin's Creed faithful - and gets you some precious resources to start your shopping. You'll then have the choice to head straight to various enemy camps where Gorm might be hiding - if he's not there you can find a note giving you some idea of where he might be - or head into the wilds to find Mysteries and collect items to trade.

There are seven Mysteries to discover in Vinland, including a set of standing stones, a cairn, and a Legendary Moose called O Yan Do’ Ne.

What exactly is Assassin's Creed Vinland?

Vinland is the old Norse name for the part of America Viking's reached. The name appeared in the Vinland Sagas, and is presumed to be the coastal area around Newfoundland. According to those tales, the land was discovered by Leif, son of Erik the Red. If you're wondering why the game never refers to it as America, it's because the country wouldn't get that name until 1507, after Christoper Columbus landed there in 1492.

